SOMERS - The biggest school in the county flexed its muscles at the area's first big track and field meet Tuesday.

Carthage College hosted the Kenosha County Indoor Championship, and the Indian Trail Hawks swept both the boys and girls divisions.

The Indian Trail girls smoked the competition with 292 points, well ahead of second-place Shoreland Lutheran (70).

The boys side was much closer, as the Hawks scored 171.5 to edge Bradford's 147.

Tremper was third with 73.5 points.

For the girls, Indian Trail senior Vivian Jones won three events, including the 55 high hurdles (8.83 seconds), 55 intermediate hurdles (8.67) and long jump (16-11.5).

The top boys performer was Bradford senior Keany Parks, who won the 55 meter dash in 6.67 seconds. He dazzled in the long jump, leaping an impressive 23 feet for the victory (23-0.75).

Indian Trail notched first place in five of six relay events, with St. Joseph's 800 relay squad of Jayden Gordon, Jamire Davis, Ben Peterson and Ivan Porcayo winning in 1:38.35.

Kenosha County Indoor Championships

Carthage College

Girls winners - 3,200 relay: Indian Trail (Vayda Forgette, Rachel Helmke, Audrey Shreve, Janiyah Taylor) 10:52.91. 55 High Hurdles: Vivian Jones, Indian Trail, 8.83. 55 dash: Azuri Lawson, Bradford, 7.56. 1,600 run: Grace Kozel, Indian Trail, 5:43.18. 800 relay: Indian Trail (Te'Janyia Watkins, Amayah Houston, Gianni Harris, Annie Hermann) 1:49.11. 400 dash: Mia Granucci, Indian Trail, 1:03.34. 55 IM Hurdles: Jones, 8.67. 800 run: Jenna Puhr, Tremper, 2:41.47. 200 dash: Harris, 26.53. 3,200 run: Shreve, 12:57.96. 1,600 relay: Indian Trail (Granucci, Kozel, Hermann, Harris) 4:22.02. Shot put: Lauren Clements, Tremper, 28-5. Long jump: Jones, 16-11.5. Triple jump: Jayda Riley, IT, 34-7.5. High jump: Nailah Taylor, IT, 4-10. Pole vault: Chloe Choi, IT, 10-6.

Girls teams

1. Indian Trail 292. 2. Shoreland Lutheran 70. 3. Bradford 62. 4. Tremper 58. 5. Wilmot 52. 6. St. Joseph 29.

Boys teams

1. Indian Trail 171.5. 2. Bradford 147. 3. Tremper 73.5. 4 (tie) Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph 61. 6. Wilmot 36. 7. Christian Life 16.

Boys winners - 3,200 relay: IT (Aaron Zhang, Edwin Jaimes-Estrada, Zackery Taylor, Ezequiel Dominguez) 9:12.89. 55 High Hurdles: Chad Banaszak, IT, 9.39. 55 dash: Keany Parks, Bradford, 6.67. 1,600 run: Meyer, KB, 5:07.42. 800 relay: St. Joseph (Jayden Gordon, Jamire Davis, Ben Peterson, Ivan Porcayo), 1:38.35. 400 dash: Connor Gilbert, IT, 53.27. 55 IM Hurdles: Edward Jones, IT, 9.18. 800 run: Remy Strichartz, IT, 2:01.39. 200 dash: Peterson, KSJ, 23.67. 3,200 run: Owen Erickson, Bradford, 10:19.73. 1,600 relay: IT (Dayton Dahlquist, Edward Jones, Ian Hetrick, Gilbert) 3:42.09. Shot put: Thomas Reilly, Bradford, 45-3. Long jump: Parks, KB, 23-0.75. Triple jump: Christian Wallace, IT, 37-8. High jump: Dontrell Graise, Tremper, 5-8. Pole vault: Asher Patterson, Shoreland Lutheran, 12-6.

Girls soccer

BRADFORD 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Megan McNeely and Haley Christianson each scored goals, and Bradford benefitted from an own goal late to win its season opener on the pitch Tuesday at Bradford.