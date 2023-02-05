ELKHORN - Mason McNeill, Logan Defilippo and Joel Sullivan are all multiple-time Southern Lakes Conference champs.

The Kenosha County trio kicked off tournament season Saturday at the SLC meet at Elkhorn Area High School, and while the team scores didn't necessarily stack up, both the Central Falcons and Wilmot Panthers showed they have the goods to send some wrestlers to the promised land - the WIAA Division 1 Individual State meet.

For the next three weeks, it will be a leave-it-all-on-mat, give-it-your-all dogfight at Regionals Saturday, Sectionals Feb. 18 to see who can survive and advance, culminating in the most likely sold out Kohl Center Saturday night, Feb. 25, in front of 10,000-plus screaming wrestling fanatics.

Central senior heavyweight Mason McNeill is ready.

The football star and wrestling powerhouse wrestled two great matches Saturday, according to Central head coach Jason Ladd. McNeill pinned Union Grove's Austin Waldal in 41 seconds, then made short work of Delavan-Darien's Kaden Lofy in the championship match (2:30).

McNeill finished the SLC slate at a perfect 8-0.

As a team, though, Central finished sixth out of eight teams.

Buoyed by Defilippo and Sullivan, Wilmot soared to a third-place finish, only 6 points behind second-place Lake Geneva Badger (176.5-170).

The Burlington Demons won the meet handily, running away with the SLC crown with 257 points.

"Overall, we wrestled OK," Central coach Jason Ladd said. "We had a few spots where we expected a little more, but we also had a couple of guys that wrestled above their seeds.

"We are a pretty young team, so hopefully we can build off it."

Central also featured a podium placement from a girl wrestler.

Margaret Gillmore had to battle against boys all day Saturday, but it resulted in a pin fall in the semifinal at 113 pounds against Badger's Devan Allen.

Then, in the finals, Burlington's Patrick Skrundz pinned Gillmore in 1 minute, 11 seconds.

"She wrestled a great match in the semis," Ladd said. "She was definitely excited to make the finals, but lost to a tough opponent from Burlington."

Gillmore will wrestle in the girls division at sectionals.

"We are just focused on continuing to get better," Ladd added. "For most of our team it will be their first experience at regionals. This time of year, you are just focusing on one match at a time.

"We definitely have wrestlers with aspirations to get to the State tournament. All we can do is continue to train hard."

Panthers enjoy strong showing

Sullivan and Defilippo are both two-time SLC champions now, and they're battled-tested with both already having competed at the state tournament.

Wilmot head coach Ryan Gartner knows it's their time to shine.

"Logan has been wrestling his best at the end of the year, and he did exactly what he set out to do Saturday," Gartner said.

What Logan did was nothing short of stellar.

He earned a 16-2 major decision on Central's Joseph Canvin before pinning Burlington's Mason Perez in only 3 minutes, 29 seconds, a second-round pin, in the championship match.

Sullivan pinned Union Grove's Riley Storm-Voltz in 2 minutes, 50 seconds and followed it up with another pin in half the time. This time, he punished Delavan-Darien's Jacob Dutton in a measly 1 minute, 15 seconds. After coming back from last year's injury, Sullivan has progressed slowly this season, but Saturday he seemed to be at 100 percent, Gartner said.

"I think our kids wrestled their butts off," Gartner said. "We left a few points and opportunities to put matches away, out on the mat. But overall I loved our effort and very proud of each wrestler and how they competed.

At 120 pounds, Gianni Reballato just missed a conference title. Waterford's Hudson Halter outlasted Reballato, 5-4, in the finals.

"Gianni has really been turning it up a few levels these last few weeks and showing he is one of the best in the state," Gartner said. "We wrestled a tough kid in the finals, and Gianni is right there with him. We look forward to that matchup the next two weeks and making a push for state."

Mitch Norvalls had a historic afternoon at 170 pounds. He broke the school's single season pin record, earning his 27th of the season with pin falls over Burlington's Logan Harris, Delavan's John Fusco and Union Grove's Sawyer Rewolinski. Norvalls finished in third place.

Gartner added that Zack Rohloff (third place, 126) and Gabe Hernandez (fourth, 113) also wrestled well Saturday.

"I am very pleased with how we have been competing as a team," Gartner said. "I think the last time we finished top two as a team was in 2010 when we won conference. We look forward to building on this team performance this year, and stay at the top.

"I am looking forward to seeing our wrestlers go out and get what they deserve. We have been working hard in the practice room, and I am excited to see our wrestlers compete in matches that have a lot on the line. Our kids are ready and are well-prepared, but it is going to take everything they got. We look forward to each wrestler making a run for Madison."

Gartner added that Sullivan, Reballato, Defilippo and Norvalls all have a good chance to make it to state.

Wilmot will host its Division 1 WIAA Regional, the first round of the playoffs, Saturday morning at Wilmot Union High School. Along with the Panthers, the tournament will feature Central, Indian Trail, Bradford, Tremper and Burlington, among others.