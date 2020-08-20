History Museum sets opening in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the village’s new History Museum Wednesday night.

Located at the historic and renovated Dublin School, 3875 116th St., the free event will coincide with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.

The event, set from 4 to 6 p.m., is free and open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a Suffragist reenactment, presented by the Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club.

Both those events will be held outside. Groups of no more than 25 at a time will be allowed inside the building to see the exhibits.

Several exhibits will be featured: “Stories of Life on the Prairie,” “A Voice for Radio: The Legacy of Irene Buri Nelson,” “It’s a Volunteer Thing (the story of the Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club), along with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “We Stand on Their Shoulders: A history of Wisconsin Women and Voting.”

The museum will be open for regular hours beginning Thursday, Aug. 27. Hours will be posted on the historical society’s website at www.PleasantPrairieHistoricalSociety.org and on its Facebook page at PIPrairieHistoricalSociety.