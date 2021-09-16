Hitting the trails in Kenosha County

One of the best parts about living in Wisconsin is our beautiful fall weather. And the best way to take advantage of this season — with its cooler temps, crisp air, blue skies and no bugs — is by checking out some of these nearby areas for walking. A special 2021 bonus? Walking outside is an activity with natural social distancing.

Here are great options for hiking/biking/strolling this fall (or anytime of year) in Kenosha County:

Kenosha County Bike Trail — Runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Whether you walk (or ride a bike), you’ll find fall colors on each side of this path, which moves through wooded areas and neighborhood back yards. Bonus: It is a paved trail, which we love much more than the old crushed gravel.

Petrifying Springs — On County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street). Hands down, this has to be the most beautiful spot in Kenosha County when the fall color starts to pop.