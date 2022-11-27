 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HOLD Letter to the editor: Return to progressive values

  • 0

I think it is time to curtail the egregious political, rightwing Republicans who think that only they know what is right for our country.

They insist on forcing their extreme views on the rest of us nonbelievers. They even will refuse other citizens with opposing views to express themselves. I would call this fascism.

It is time to return Wisconsin to the progressive political values of Bob LaFollette. Let the majority of people decide. All us to exercise the right of referendums.

James Komarec, Kenosha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert