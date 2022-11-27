HOLD Letter to the editor: Return to progressive values

I think it is time to curtail the egregious political, rightwing Republicans who think that only they know what is right for our country.

They insist on forcing their extreme views on the rest of us nonbelievers. They even will refuse other citizens with opposing views to express themselves. I would call this fascism.

It is time to return Wisconsin to the progressive political values of Bob LaFollette. Let the majority of people decide. All us to exercise the right of referendums.

James Komarec, Kenosha