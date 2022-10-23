HOLD: TOO LONG Letter to the editor

HOLD: TOO LONG

Then there are the Republicans. But just who are the Republicans? What do they stand for a represent? Their identity crisis is so bad that they've even created a new acronym for their problem - RINO (Republicans In Name Only). Who are they? Well, according to the orange Monster, the one who most enjoys the use of this term, those are people who claim to be Republicans but they really are not Republicans. Why not, you ask? It is simply because they refuse to bend to the Orange Monster's lies and do his bidding. They refuse to continue to acknowledge the Big Lie and they are those who recognize and denounce the January 6th incident for what it really was - Insurrection, an illegal effort to overthrow the Constitution and legitimate government.

In reality the real RINOs are the Orange Monster and his gibbering minions. The only political party goals for them are power and money. The Orange Monster cares for nothing other than those two things and he will use his minions in an effort to get them. Frankly, the Orange Monster should be considered a traitor - the worst one since Aaron Burr - for his effort in propagating and pursuing the Insurrection. The quote recently found in the Kenosha News, by Abraham Lincoln, lends a significant degree of credibility to such an accusation. I quote, "Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others."

So much for the hideous, pompous, gloating of the Orange Monster. Thus all of his minions should fall into the same category. They should be considered traitors as well as they refuse to refute the Big Lie as well as never condemning the Insurrection. These minions, of course, would include Ron Johnson and Tim Michels, people who purport themselves to be patriots and who want our votes so that they can lead and represent the people of Wisconsin. The same is true for people who lead the County government.

And, there should be none of this "people have different views" stuff. There is no other conclusion to what too place on January 6th other than it was an Insurrection fomented by the Orange Monster and his pathetic minions. The minions are just too afraid that if they do not support the Orange Monster that then they would not get enough support to win/retain their political position. There's a doze of integrity for you!

The real Republicans are Liz Cheney and all the others who have denounced the Big Lie and who call January 6th for what it was - and Insurrection. These people are the true patriots - those who respect the Constitution, the legitimate government, and the true patriotic people of the United States.

I do not know how anyone could vote for any person who should be considered a traitor and is running for a political office and do so with a good conscience. I certainly know that I could not do so.

Paul Fennema, Pleasant Prairie