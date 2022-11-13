Hole in one at Kenosha Country Club a family tradition

Charlie Baubonis had an exciting day on the Kenosha Country Club course the last week in October.

On one of the last beautiful fall days for golf, he teed off on the par-3 No. 3 hole. Since it is a highly elevated green golfers don’t often know exactly where their drive ends up until they walk up the a steep hill to the green.

When Baubonis hit his drive they saw his ball hit and rattle the flag but didn’t see where the ball went.

Charlie grabbed his clubs and said, “ I’m heading up to find my ball. It’s probably in the parking lot,” garnering chuckles from his group because the parking lot is just beyond the green.

As he walked past the hole he decided to take a quick look in the cup and, to his surprise, his ball was there.

“We were both so surprised,” said Mary Boubonis. “It was an absolute thrill to be with Charlie to see his first hole in one! We golf a lot together and I’m so happy I was there to see it.”

“A hole in one!. Yes. Check. I can now check it off my bucket list,” Charlie said.

It also seems a family tradition. By coincidence, Charlie’s brother Joe Baubonis had a hole in one several years back on the same hole some years ago.

“I told Charlie I’ll need to get a hole in one on the same hole and it will be the Baubonis trifecta,” Mary said.