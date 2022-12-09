Holiday Hoops Social coming to UW-Parkside Dec. 19

Parkside Athletics is excited to partner with the Kenosha YMCA to host Holiday Hoops inside DeSimone Arena on Dec. 19.

Fans will be treated to a Rangers men's basketball game at 4 p.m. against Lewis, multiple promotions for all ages, and most importantly Santa will be in attendance starting at 3 p.m.

A special perk for all YMCA of Kenosha members includes a discounted adult ticket ($5)) when you show your YMCA membership card. Also, there is free admission for children under the age of 12.

Parkside Athletics is also hosting a number of promotions that will include YMCA members at the game! Promotions include:

• Pictures with Santa Claus

• A Toy Drive co-sponsored by the Kenosha Kingfish. Bring a new toy or purchase a $10.00 raffle ticket to win a number of prizes! All proceeds and toys will be donated to support the Shalom Center of Kenosha.

• Kids will have the opportunity to shoot around at halftime and get autographs from the Rangers,

• Other sponsored promotions including the Festival Foods Chicken launch, Jersey Mikes chuck a duck challenge, the Oakfire Pizza Challenge, the Chick-fil-A of Racine half-court shot, and special crowd highlights including the Crawford & Wright Orthodontics smile of the game and the Golden Oil fan of the game.

Parkside Athletics looks forward to seeing everyone take part in the festivities and cheer on the Rangers.