Holy Rosary Parish Festival continues today
Holy Rosary Parish Festival continues today

This weekend’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival, which opened Friday, continued Saturday and ends today.

The festival is open noon to 9 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St.

All the festival food favorites are back — Italian beef sandwiches, sausage and meatball bombers, pizza, fried dough, fresh-cut French fries, roasted corn on the cob, cannoli, caprese salad, fried green beans, ice cream and beverages — along with live music, raffles and games.

A spaghetti dinner is served noon to 5 p.m. today inside the school gymnasium. Carry outs are also available.

Also today is an outdoor Mass — in the music tent — starting at 10:30 a.m.

