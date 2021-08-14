Holy Rosary Parish Festival continues today

This weekend’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival, which opened Friday, continued Saturday and ends today.
The festival is open noon to 9 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St.
All the festival food favorites are back — Italian beef sandwiches, sausage and meatball bombers, pizza, fried dough, fresh-cut French fries, roasted corn on the cob, cannoli, caprese salad, fried green beans, ice cream and beverages — along with live music, raffles and games.
A spaghetti dinner is served noon to 5 p.m. today inside the school gymnasium. Carry outs are also available.
Also today is an outdoor Mass — in the music tent — starting at 10:30 a.m.