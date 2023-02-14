Looking to get a quote for new countertops? Searching for a company to fix that clogged bathtub?

Look no further than the annual Home Expo in Racine.

The 39th annual Home Expo is back and bigger than ever at the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26.

This year's expo boasts over 60 vendors from across southeastern Wisconsin offering services for every room in the house.

"The vendors come to offer solutions to all types of home improvement needs, whether, for example, that's interior, exterior, bathrooms, kitchen or the garage," said Kelly Wells, Marketing and Events Manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group. "They'll schedule quotes and meetings on site."

Some vendors include Springbrook Cabinetry, The Dry Guys, Jim's Garage Service and Educators Credit Union, among dozens of others.

"There's even a wine vendor," Wells said. "There will be experts on hand and lots of samples."

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Free parking is available, and free bags courtesy of First Call Heating & Cooling will be handed out to the first 600 attendees.

"Last year we had over 2,000 attendees over the course of the two day event," Wells said.

If looking at carpeting and windows works up an appetite, food is available for purchase at the event.

"Really, there's something for everyone and it will be a fun event for the entire family," Wells added.

Sponsors of the event include Garage Experts, Building Waters Inc., Springbrook Cabinetry, Educators Credit Union and The Dry Guys.

Wisconn Valley Media Group includes the Racine Journal Times, Kenosha News, and Lake Geneva Regional News.