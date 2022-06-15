Hospice Alliance Dining for Donations event

Hospice Alliance will host its monthly "Dining for Donations" event June 30 at Mason’s Eatery & Pub.

Hospice Alliance is a nonprofit hospice and supportive care provider. All patients are welcome, regardless of their financial positions. Funds from Dining for Donations helps fund Hospice Alliance.

Executive director of Hospice Alliance Rita Hagen said Hospice Alliance started the event at Culver's over 10 years ago.

"It started small with Culvers maybe once or twice a year," Hagen said. "And then little by then we were doing it quarterly and then every other month, and now we kind of tried to do it monthly."

Mason's will donate 20% of its sales when Hospice Alliance is mentioned upon ordering.

"For us, we don't make a ton of money," Hagen said. "But it doesn't take a lot of work, either."

Hagen said the event is also an opportunity for marketing hospice services.

"It's marketing too because we can put out literature about hospice," Hagen said. "And we always think that the more people learn about hospice, the less they're afraid of hospice."

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"I think it's just a great excuse for people to get out and be out in the community and support a local nonprofit," Hagen said.

