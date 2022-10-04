 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hospice Alliance October Dining for Donations event to be held Oct. 11

As part of Hospice Alliance’s Dining for Donations fundraising program, El Camino Kitchen, 9900 77th St., Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., will donate 18 percent of its dine-in sales Oct. 11 from 11:00am to 10:00pm, when Hospice Alliance’s event is mentioned to the server.

Hospice Alliance is a not-for-profit hospice and supportive care management provider located in Pleasant Prairie. Funds from Dining for Donations ensure no patient is ever turned away for inability to pay.

Grief support and educational services are also open to all members of the community.

