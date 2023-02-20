Not sure what to eat for dinner Tuesday night? Look no further than Hospice Alliance’s Dining for Donations event at Mario’s Italian Sports Bar, 2322 Lathrop Avenue, Racine.

The eatery will donate 10% of its sales from dine-in and carry-out service to Hospice Alliance from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. when Hospice Alliance is mentioned.

Funds from Dining for Donations ensure no patient is ever turned away for inability to pay, and grief support and educational services are open to all members of the community.

Hospice Alliance is a non-profit hospice and supportive care management provider located in Pleasant Prairie.