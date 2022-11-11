 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hospice Alliance to host Dining for Donations fundraiser at Nothing Bundt Cakes

Hospice Alliance invites the public to Nothing Bundt Cakes, 9740 76th St. suite 108, to support its Dining for Donations fundraiser for the month of November. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes will donate 15% of the proceeds from bakery orders to Hospice Alliance from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19 when Hospice Alliance is mentioned while ordering. 

Hospice Alliance is a not-for-profit hospice and supportive care management provider in Pleasant Prairie, Wisc. Funds from the Dining for Donations monthly fundraising events ensure no patient is turned away for inability to pay. Hospice Alliance also provides grief and educational services are also available and open to all members of the community.

