Hot Takes: What we love this week

Those who serve

We love our veterans every day, but especially on Veterans Day today. Please, thank a veteran for his or her service and spend a few moments of silence thanking those who never made it back home. Find out more about veterans programs on Page 13.

Holiday mashup

It’s that time of year when the fall holidays start to blend. We have yards filled with pumpkins and corn stalks nestled up against houses that are already decked with icicle lights and flying reindeer. We even saw an inflatable turkey (or two). The more the merrier, we say, as the outdoor decorating season ramps up.

Candy Cane Peeps

Let’s face it: Those colorful Peeps marshmallow candies are very cute but very bland. These seasonal peppermint Peeps, however, have something special: Flavor! Munch away while you draw up your Christmas card list.

‘MSTK3’ robots

Fans of the cult TV show “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” rejoice! The world’s greatest (only?) movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and GPC, will be at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater on Nov. 15 to rip on the 1985 film “Making Contact.” Your host, Emily Connor, takes the audience through the sci-fi film, joined by the snarky robots. Tickets are $35.50-$45.50 (plus fees) at pabstheater.org. There are also VIP packages available, if you’ve always wanted a fan photo with your favorite robots. (By which, we mean Crow. He's the only robot who matters.)

Droll and droller

Humorist and author David Sedaris — whose beloved “Santaland Diaries” tale will have you rethinking that visit to a shopping mall Santa — will perform his razor-sharp monologues on the Genesee Theatre’s stage on Nov. 18. Known for his sardonic humor, the frequent NPR contributor is a master storyteller whose books have sold more than 10 million copies in 25 languages. Tickets are $28 to $48 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Ho, ho … no, it’s not too early for a holiday parade!

We know it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but we are ready for the Downtown Racine Holiday Parade. Bring on the music, the floats and the twinkling lights. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with pre-parade entertainment starting at 4:45 p.m. It’s supposed to be cold that evening, so put on your best knit hat and gloves — and buy a hot cocoa on Monument Square — and take a leap into the holiday season. For more details, see Page 9.

