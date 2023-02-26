There are so many options when it comes to flooring. The need to find a flooring professional is a no-brainer. An expert flooring dealer can guide you through the maze of materials that make up modern flooring, whether you’re looking for carpet, tile, linoleum, concrete, ceramic or porcelain tile, vinyl tile, wood, laminate or luxury vinyl plank and tile.

What you choose depends on the room, maintenance considerations and traffic, as well as aesthetic considerations. Some flooring dealers stock many of the popular options or can order them. You’ll likely discover there are many dealers in this competitive business, so choosing the right dealer is key to your decisions.

Getting the service and value you seek from an expensive and long-term investment requires you to consult a reputable, professional flooring dealer with a history of meeting client needs with not only sales, but also support and service.

Here are some things to consider as you shop for flooring.

When picking the best flooring and respective dealer, longevity, not just price, should be your guide. Everyone wants the best price possible, but it’s important to consider these factors as well:

What if something happens in 10 years and you have no warranty to repair or replace the damage? Or if the installers make a mistake and leave your flooring permanently damaged?

So be sure to look at additional support and services. Find a dealer who has a great reputation and long track record of excellent customer service. Spending extra money is worth purchasing a product from a flooring dealer you can trust. You aren’t just buying flooring. You are also creating a relationship.

When looking for a flooring dealer, look on the internet or your local newspaper.

On the internet, you can find review sites to see how local flooring dealers compare. You can also check advertisements in your local newspaper to find specials and deals.

Be sure to check with the Better Business Bureau to see whether the company has had any complaints lodged against it. If so, look to see how they were resolved. You might also check with the Chamber of Commerce.

After making a list of potential dealers you are considering, give each of them a call. Inquire about the background of the company and how long they’ve been in business. You may ask for referrals from previous customers for references.

Find out about the installation services they use and the dealer’s reliability. Do they use in-company groups or outside contractors? Also, find out about prices and warranty coverage.

If you visit their offices, they might even show you a scrapbook of prior work.

Experience should play a role in which company you ultimately select. Quality of materials, comparable or lower prices and good references will all make a big difference in finding the right flooring dealer.