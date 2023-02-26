As the world continues to recover from the global pandemic and experiences economic fluctuations, the real estate market continues to shift. Renting has surged in the past few years as housing prices have skyrocketed.

Many millennials are taking advantage of greater remote work opportunities and want to explore different areas of the country before settling down. Still others are waiting longer to marry and start families, so renting makes sense.

While there are obvious pros and cons to both renting and owning, the less-complicated process of renting makes sense for many home-seekers.

Renting has many built-in advantages. First and foremost is cost. Apartments or townhomes relieve you of the financial burden that comes with buying a home. Further, renters can rely on management or property owners for repairs and maintenance and many complexes offer to take care of water, garbage and sewage expenses, increasing the financial attractiveness of renting. These factors contribute to the advantages of renting for singles, younger couples and those on a fixed income.

Searching for a place

Start by coming up with a sensible budget. This helps you avoid disappointment and wasted time by narrowing your search to only include apartments in your price range.

Tell friends and colleagues you’re in the market for a new place to call home. Chances are they’ll know of a place or two for rent.

The internet, your local newspaper and local property management companies are also great resources for apartment listings. Apartment search tools and real estate magazines can also be helpful. However, beware of paying large fees. Some agencies or websites will charge you money to look at their listings.

Local realtors or property agencies will usually steer you to legitimate landlords. Property owners pay an agency to list and rent their apartments and tend to be more reliable than some you may find using other sources.

If you are doing business with an agency, always check with the Better Business Bureau. You can also view consumer complaints online.

Inspections

So, you’ve found the perfect apartment. But when you see it in person, it isn’t at all what you expected. Or it may appear to be everything you imagined, until you move in and find all kinds of problems. Avoid these issues by completing a thorough initial inspection.

Arrive early so you can see the neighborhood. Look for a surrounding area that is clean and safe.

Check out the parking situation, not only for your vehicle(s) but extra spaces for visitors. Also, verify that the apartment is not adjacent to noisy venues or major roads that will make lots of noise at night.

Look at the building, including the roof, walkways and hallways. When you go inside the apartment, look to see if the carpet is clean. Are the appliances updated? Is there good lighting? Check the power, water pressure and open and shut doors and cupboards to make sure they are all working properly.

Make a note of maintenance issues you find. Ask how the landlord cleans and preps the apartment between tenants.

Always look at security issues. Do the locks work? Do you need a key or access code to enter the building? Are smoke detectors installed and do they work?

Consider the exterior of the building. Is the entryway near the mailboxes littered with mail, flyers and newspapers?

Decide what type of apartment you want and can afford, search for it and then make sure you inspect it thoroughly before signing a lease. Rental agencies and realtors can help you through the process, while addressing any concerns you may have.