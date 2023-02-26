Electricians have always played an important role in home maintenance and modern homes have only increased the demand.

Hidden behind walls are a maze of wire giving you access to power and the internet, and it is highly likely that different providers installed each connection.

Attempting to make any repairs to wiring — even if you know the basics — can result in significant problems and injury if you make a mistake.

So when something goes wrong — a faulty outlet, a dropped connection — you’ll want to have easy and ready access to a professional, reliable electrician to diagnose and repair the problem.

Trained professionals can skillfully and safely rewire a home, fix simple or complicated wiring issues, or connect a lighting system.

Here’s what to look for in a good electrician:

1. Don't postpone a repair. Flickering lights or an outlet that doesn't work is a warning sign.

2. Contact three or four electricians and request information about their licenses, availability, experience and rates. When you first suspect a problem, ask your family and friends to recommend an experienced electrician. You can also look online for qualified professionals.

3. Do not hire any electrician who cannot provide references and a current license. A reliable and experienced electrician will maintain a current license.

4. Ask for references from recently completed projects. A reputable electrician will understand and gladly comply. If they cannot provide references, they may do substandard work or not have recent experience.

5. Check with the local better Business Bureau for complaints. Even the best electrician will have a disgruntled customer or two, but if there are any complaints, find out how those complaints were resolved. You can also consult online review services, though they need to be taken with a grain of salt. It is possible for businesses to submit false positive reviews and for customers to make unfair complaints.

6. Get estimates from two or three electricians. They should come to your home and speak to you about the job. These estimates will allow you to compare rates and assess their appearance and work habits.

7. Get all estimates in writing. Read over the estimates to ensure that everything is covered, including a description of the job to be performed, total cost, time for completion, insurance coverage and clean-up. Ask questions and get answers in writing before you sign a contract or agreement. Ask about guarantees and warranties.

8. Don't decide solely on price. The electrical system in your home is far too important for you to choose simply the cheapest option.

9. If you are undecided, you can try a potential electrician by hiring for a small project first.

Don’t end up with damages that could have been avoided by being repaired by a professional. Find the right, qualified electrician in your area to make sure you and your home are safe.