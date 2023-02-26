If like many, you’ve only ever shopped for produce in a grocery store, discovering a farmers market can be an eye-opening experience.

Farmers markets were once only found on weekends on the outskirts of agricultural areas, usually located on well-traveled roads that attracted passersby. These days, they’re also increasingly found in urban areas and bringing fresh produce to a diverse audience. Modern farmers markets are open several times a week and most are open weekends.

If you’re looking for the perfect place to buy fruits, vegetables, jams, baked goods and locally produced eggs and meat, there’s no reason not to visit your local farmers market.

Here are some of the biggest benefits of shopping at a farmers market:

Neighbors

Beyond the economic and business benefits, farmers markets give communities across the country access to fresh, healthy foods, especially in urban and rural areas where shopping options may be limited. What began as a business necessity for many small farmers has evolved into a social event for entire communities, with many families and patrons viewing a trip to the Saturday morning market as the start of their social weekend. As markets grow, new features like live music, cooking demonstrations, gardening tips and educational opportunities are added. Businesses that surround farmers markets also benefit from the additional foot traffic that the market brings.

Fresh

Farmers markets will often have produce you can’t find in chain stores because some vegetables will not “ship well.” You will find a larger selection of peppers, corn, potatoes, and tomatoes. The growers may even have tasty tips for you to try at home. Local vendors also have knowledge about cooking ideas, recipes, and suggestions.

They might even give you a family recipe or let you sample produce you have never eaten before.

Artisan goods

In addition to fruits and vegetables, some vendors offer honey, herbs, baked goods, hand-made pasta, farm-fresh eggs, milk, cheese, meats, and canned products.

Besides fresh foods, markets frequently host artists and artisans. The latter are skilled craftspeople who make highly customized goods often composed of organic or natural ingredients or elements. Some examples include candles, soaps, sauces as well as decorative pieces and handmade wood products.

PricesFarmers markets are often cheaper than big box supermarkets. Many growers are simply looking for a good sale. They also like to see repeat customers. Another growing feature for markets across that nation is the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. By accepting SNAP benefits, farmers markets are providing access to a wide variety of fresh, healthy products.

Visit and support your local farmers market. Try new foods and enjoy the wonderful, fresh produce offered. Watch as your children learn more about the food they eat and where it comes from. And reconnect with your local farmers, vendors, neighbors, and community. Spend some time at your local farmers market. You won’t regret it.