HS Calendar April 11

MONDAY

Baseball—Wilmot at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Williams Bay, 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Mini-Meet (Club at Strawberry Creek), 1 p.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet (Rivermoor CC, Waterford), 1:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Hawk's View GC, Lake Geneva), 1:30 p.m. Girls lacrosse—Kenosha at Oak Creek, 7:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at University School of Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Central, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Central (Sorensen Fields), 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Union Grove at Tremper, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph (Bullen MS), 4 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Bradford at Mukwonago Invite, 4 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at University School of Milwaukee Invite, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran/Prairie (Horlick Field), 7 p.m. Boys golf—Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Bristol Oaks CC), 2 p.m. Girls soccer—Bradford at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Central (Sorensen Field), 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran (Island Park, Racine), 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee King at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Wilmot at Racine Case, 4 p.m. Track and field—Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Relays (Central), 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Oak Creek at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Girls lacrosse—TBA at Kenosha (Jaskwhich Stadium), 7 p.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Horlick (Levonian Field), 4:30 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m. Softball—Central at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at St. Francis (Sheridan Park, Cudahy), 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran at West Allis Central Invite (New Berlin Hills GC), 8:30 a.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 1:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Richmond-Burton (Ill.) at Wilmot, 5 p.m.; Tremper at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Mukwonago at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Bradford at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m. Softball—Tremper at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick (Douglas Park, Racine), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Delavan-Darien (West Park, Darien), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Franklin at Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Central, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot, 4;15 p.m.; Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Indian Trail at Franklin Invite, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls lacrosse—Hudson at Kenosha (Jaskwhich Stadium), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Shoreland Lutheran at Wilmot, 11 a.m. Softball—Bradford vs. Oregon and Elkhorn at Elkhorn Triangular, 10 a.m.; Tremper at Zion-Benton (Ill.), DH, 10 a.m. Boys tennis—Central at Muskego Invite, 8:30 a.m. Track and field—Tremper at West Allis Hale Invite, 9 a.m.

