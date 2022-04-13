HS Calendar April 14

Baseball—Tremper at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran at West Allis Central Invite (New Berlin Hills GC), 8:30 a.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 1:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Richmond-Burton (Ill.) at Wilmot, 5 p.m.; Tremper at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Mukwonago at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Bradford at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Central at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m. Softball—Tremper at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick (Douglas Park, Racine), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Delavan-Darien (West Park, Darien), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Franklin at Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Central, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot, 4;15 p.m.; Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Indian Trail at Franklin Invite, 4 p.m.