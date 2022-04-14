HS Calendar April 17

MONDAY

Girls soccer—Wilmot at Waukegan (Ill.), 4:30 p.m. Softball—Franklin at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Major-Meet (Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Geneva), 1 p.m.; Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Mini-Meet (New Berlin Hills GC), 3 p.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Central at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Greendale Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Bradford at Sun Prairie East, 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Central at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m. Track and field—Wilmot at Johnsburg (Ill.) Invite, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Wilmot at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at Burlington Catholic Central (Bushnell Park), 4:30 p.m. Softball—Christian Life at Racine Lutheran (Island Park, Racine), 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Tremper at Burlington (Beaumont Field), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran/Prairie (Horlick Field, Racine), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at St. Francis (Sheridan Park, Cudahy), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Mee-Kwon Park GC, Mequon), 1 p.m. Girls soccer—Cristo Rey St. Martin at Christian Life, 5 p.m. Softball—Waterford at Central (Sorensen Fields, Paddock Lake), 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran (Island Park, Racine), 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Wilmot at Central, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Central at Waupun, 4 p.m.; Elkhorn at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Reagan at Bradford, 5 p.m. Girls soccer—Johnsburg (Ill.) at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Shoreland Lutheran at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Heritage Christian/Living Word Lutheran at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at TBA Invite, TBA. Track and field—Shoreland Lutheran at East Troy Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Deerfield Invite, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Wilmot at Lakes Community (Ill.), 10 a.m.; Lakeside Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), DH, 10 a.m.; Bradford at Tremper, noon; Central at Waupun, TBA. Boys golf—Central at Milton Invite (Oak Ridge GC, Milton), 9 a.m. Softball—New Berlin West and Burlington at Bradford Triangular (Bullen MS), 9 a.m.; Greenfield at Tremper, DH, 9 a.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at TBA Invite, TBA; Central at Hartford Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Indian Trail at The Prairie School Quadrangular (Wind Point), 9 a.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Red Devil Invite (Bradford Stadium), 9:30 a.m.; St. Joseph at Parkview Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0