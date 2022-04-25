HS Calendar April 26

TUESDAY

Baseball—Racine Case at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Oakwood GC, Franklin), noon; Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Major-Meet (Browns Lake GC, Burlington), 1 p.m.; Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Oconomowoc GC), 3:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at St. Thomas More (Cudahy), 5:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Central, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Racine Horlick at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Central (Sorensen Fields, Paddock Lake), 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—St. Joseph at The Prairie School (Wind Point), 4 p.m.; Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Relays (Oak Creek), 3:30 p.m.; Central at Union Grove Quad, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m. Girls lacrosse—Kenosha at Divine Savior Holy Angels (Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee), 7 p.m. Girls soccer—St. Joseph at Burlington Catholic Central (Bushnell Park), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Central (Sorensen Fields, Paddock Lake), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—St. John's NW Military Academy at St. Joseph (Kenosha CC), 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Central at Burlington (Beaumont Field), 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Living Word Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), 6 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran at Lutheran Invite (Hidden Glen GC, Cedarburg), 1 p.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet (Bristol Oaks CC), 1:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Muskego at Tremper, 5:30 p.m.; Bradford at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Tremper at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Indian Trail at Tremper, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Racine Case at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Delavan-Darien, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Racine Case at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Delavan-Darien (Delavan Veterans Park), 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Greendale Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Bradford and Indian Trail at Franklin Invite (Oakwood GC), 8 a.m.; Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Match Play (Brighton Dale Links), 2 p.m. Girls lacrosse—Kenosha at Hartland Arrowhead, 7:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Westlake Christian at Christian Life, 5 p.m.; Wilmot at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Green Bay Notre Dame at Tremper, 7 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Hartland Arrowhead, 4 p.m.; Indian Trail at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Indian Trail at De Pere Invite, 10 a.m.; Central at Wauwatosa East Invite (Hart Park), 1 p.m. Track and field—Bradford, Indian Trail and Shoreland Lutheran at Lake Geneva Badger Invite, 4 p.m.; Central at Greenfield Invite, 4 p.m.; Wilmot at Cougar Relays (Monterey Stadium, Janesville), 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Clinton at Shoreland Lutheran, DH, 10 a.m.; Bradford at Wilmot, 11 a.m.; Central at Tremper, 11:30 a.m.; Franklin at Indian Trail, 1:30 p.m.; South Milwaukee at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 7 p.m. Boys golf—Tremper at Erin Hills Invite (Erin Hills GC), 8 a.m.; Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Match Play (Brighton Dale Links), 8 a.m.; St. Joseph at Broadlands GC Invite (North Prairie), 9 a.m.; Tremper and Indian Trail at Racine Invite (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 10 a.m. Girls soccer—Central at Big Foot Tournament, 9 a.m.; University School of Milwaukee at St. Joseph (Ameche Field), 11 a.m.; Green Bay Notre Dame at Bradford, 1 p.m. Softball—Central at Germantown Tournament, 10 a.m.; St. Joseph at Christian Life (CYC Park), 1 p.m. Boys tennis—Bradford at Big Foot Invite, 9 a.m.; Indian Trail at De Pere Invite, 9 a.m.; Central at Wauwatosa East Invite (Hart Park), 9 a.m. Track and field—St. Joseph at Christian Life at Palmyra-Eagle Invite, 10:30 a.m.

