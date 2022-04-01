HS Calendar April 4

MONDAY

Baseball—Faith Christian/Williams Bay at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph (Ameche Field), 6:30 p.m. Softball—Central at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Bradford at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington (Beaumont Field), 4:30 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 7 p.m. Girls soccer—Tremper at Racine Horlick (Levonian Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Central at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Brookfield Academy, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Racine Case at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside Case Complex), 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—St. Joseph at Racine Case, 4 p.m. Track and field—Shoreland Lutheran at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invite, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Tremper at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Franklin (Rock Sports Complex), 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine's (Pritchard Park), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Cudahy, 4:30 p.m. Softball—Tremper at Union Grove, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—St. Joseph at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at University School of Milwaukee (Wildcat Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Mini-Meet (Petrifying Springs GC), 1:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Racine St. Catherine's at Indian Trail, 5 p.m.; Wilmot at Racine Park (Pritchard Park), 5 p.m. Softball—Franklin at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Central (Sorensen Fields), 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Racine Horlick, 4 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Bradford at Oak Creek, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Delavan-Darien (Delavan Veterans Park), 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie School at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Bradford, Indian Trail and St. Joseph at Racine Invite (Meadowbrook CC, Racine), 8:30 a.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Burlington, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Mukwonago at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Racine Lutheran (Island Park), 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Wilmot, 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Central at Brookfield Central Invite, noon; Indian Trail at Sun Prairie East Invite, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Indian Trail at Central, 11 a.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 11 a.m.; South Milwaukee at Bradford, noon; Shoreland Lutheran at Wauwatosa East (Breitlow Field), 1 p.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at Elkhorn Invite (Evergreen GC, Elkhorn), 9 a.m. Girls soccer—Tremper at Fond du Lac, 1 p.m. Softball—St. Joseph at Tremper, DH, 9 a.m.; Hartland Arrowhead, Union Grove and Menomonee Falls at Bradford Quad (Bullen MS), 10 a.m. and noon. Boys tennis—Central at Brookfield Central Invite, 830 a.m.; Racine Case, Thomas More at The Prairie School at Tremper, 9 a.m.; Indian Trail at Sun Prairie East Invite, 9 a.m. Track and field—Wilmot at Milwaukee Lutheran Invite, 10 a.m.; Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life at Pacer Invite (Ameche Field), 10 a.m.

