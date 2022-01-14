HS Calendar (Jan. 17)

MONDAY

Boys basketball—Racine Park at Wilmot, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball—Reuther at Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.; St. Thomas More at St. Joseph, 7 p.m. Girls basketball—Reuther at Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.; Christian Life at Heritage Christian (St. Luke's Church), 6:30 p.m.; Bradford at Central, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Tremper, 7 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. Boys swimming—Racine Park at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball—Milwaukee Young Coggs Prep at Bradford, 6 p.m. Gymnastics—Kenosha Combined at Waukesha West, 6 p.m. Wrestling—Big Foot at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball—Christian Life at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. Girls basketball—Indian Trail at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m. Boys swimming—Racine Park at Tremper, 4:30 p.m. Wrestling—Bradford vs. Racine Horlick and Oak Creek at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Tremper vs. Racine Park and Franklin at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Central, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball—Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Destiny at Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Central at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Reuther at Christian Life, 7:15 p.m. Girls basketball—Central at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Reuther at Christian Life, 5:45 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Horlick, 7 p.m. Wrestling—Central at Mequon Homestead Invite, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball—Tremper vs. Milwaukee Riverside at Grafton Showcase (Grafton HS), 1 p.m.; Waukesha West at Central, 3 p.m. Girls basketball—Bradford at Lake Geneva Badger, noon; Burlington Catholic Central at St. Joseph, noon; Milwaukee Marshall at Indian Trail, 1 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Christian Life, 2 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m. Hockey—Waukesha North at Kenosha Unified (Pleasant Prairie IcePlex), 7 p.m. Boys swimming—Tremper at Wauwatosa East Invite, 9 a.m.; Janesville Craig at Badger Combined, 10 a.m. Wrestling—Bradford at Whitnall Invite, 6 a.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Sheboygan North Invite, 8 a.m.; Tremper at Fort Atkinson Invite, 9 a.m.; St. Joseph at Milwaukee Hamilton Invite, 9 a.m.; Christian Life at St. Croix Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

