HS Calendar: June 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

No events scheduled

TUESDAY

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 1 — Menomonee Falls vs. Central, quarterfinals, 8 a.m.; Menomonee Falls vs. Central winner vs. Sun Prairie vs. Bay Port winner, semifinals, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 3 — St. Croix Falls vs. St. Joseph, semifinals, 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 1 — Championship Game, 6 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Championship Game, noon.

