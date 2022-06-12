HS Calendar: June 13

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
MONDAY
No events scheduled
TUESDAY
Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 1 — Menomonee Falls vs. Central, quarterfinals, 8 a.m.; Menomonee Falls vs. Central winner vs. Sun Prairie vs. Bay Port winner, semifinals, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 3 — St. Croix Falls vs. St. Joseph, semifinals, 12:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 1 — Championship Game, 6 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Championship Game, noon.