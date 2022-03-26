HS Calendar March 28

MONDAY

Softball—Waterford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Central at Oregon, 5 p.m. Girls soccer—Wilmot at Waukegan (Ill.), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; East Troy at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Delavan-Darien (West Park, Delavan), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life at County Indoor Invite (Carthage), 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball—Racine Case at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Central at Racine Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Central at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Hamilton at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Tremper at Racine Horlick (Douglas Park), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Bradford at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls soccer—Central at Antioch (Ill.), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Union Grove at Central (Sorensen Fields), 4:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper and Indian Trail t Brookfield Central Invite, noon. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and St. Joseph at Indoor Invitational (UW-Parkside), 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Milwaukee King at Shoreland Lutheran (DH), 10 a.m.; South Milwaukee at Bradford, noon. Girls soccer—Highland Park (Ill.) at Tremper, 9 a.m.; TBD at Central, 9 and 11:30 a.m.; St. Joseph at Indian Trail, 11 a.m. Softball—Wilmot at Tremper, 10 a.m.; Germantown at Indian Trail (DH), 10 a.m.; Mayville, Racine Lutheran and Sevastopol at Shoreland Lutheran Quad, 10 a.m. Boys tennis—Tremper and Indian Trail at Brookfield Central Invite, 8:30 a.m.; St. Joseph at St. Francis Quad, 8:30 a.m. Track and field—Wilmot at Indoor Invite (UW-Parkside), 10 a.m.

