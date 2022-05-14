HS Calendar May 16

MONDAY

Baseball—Franklin at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Bradford, 5 p.m. Boys golf—Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Meet (Mee-Kwon Park GC, Mequon), noon; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at SEC Mini-Meet (Tuckaway CC, Franklin), 1:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 2:30 p.m. Girls lacrosse—Brookfield East at Kenosha (Jaskwhich Stadium), 7 p.m. Girls soccer—The Prairie School at St. Joseph (Art Keller Field, Carthage), 5:30 p.m.; Racine Park at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Burlington Catholic Central at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), DH, 4 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Bradford at Sun Prairie East, 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Racine Horlick, 4 p.m.; Central at Indian Trail, 4 p.m. Track and field—Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Meet (St. Thomas More), 1 p.m. (pole vault only).

TUESDAY

Baseball—Racine Park at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Burlington Catholic Central (Beaumont Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at SLC Meet (Rivermoor CC, Waterford), 8 a.m. Girls lacrosse—Kenosha at Muskego, 7 p.m. Girls soccer—Indian Trail at Racine Horlick (Levonian Field), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Central, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Delevan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.; Bradford vs. Lake Geneva Badger (Jaskwhich Stadium), 7 p.m. Softball—Wilmot at Delavan-Darien (West Park, Darien), DH, 4 p.m.; Franklin at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Racine Park at Wilmot, 3:45 p.m.; Racine Case at Bradford, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Meet (Brookfield Academy), 2:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Meet (Greendale Martin Luther), 3 p.m.; Central and Wilmot at SLC Meet (Union Grove), 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Christian Life at Heritage Christian (Simmons Field, Milwaukee), DH, 4 p.m.; Bradford at Racine Park (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Kettle Moraine (Wales Community Park), 5 p.m.; St. Thomas More at St. Joseph (Carthage), 7 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Meet (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 10 a.m. Girls soccer—Living Word Lutheran at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran (Pritchard Park), 6:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Indian Trail at Racine Case, 3:30 p.m.; Central at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Parkview at Christian Life in WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Burlington Catholic Central at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Bradford at Central, 5 p.m. Boys golf—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at SEC Meet (Meadowbrook CC, Racine), 8:30 a.m. Girls lacrosse—Kenosha at Oconomowoc, 6 p.m. Girls soccer—Waukesha West at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Reagan at Bradford, 7 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Racine Horlick (Douglas Park), 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at St. Joseph in WIAA Division-4 regional final (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at SEC Tournament (Racine Case), 8 a.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Racine Park at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Wilmot at Central (Bristol Oaks CC), 1 p.m. Girls soccer—Christian Life at Westlake Christian, 5 p.m.; Central at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Shoreland Lutheran at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Wisconsin Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Grayslake North (Ill.) at Wilmot, 10 a.m.; St. Joseph at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 10 a.m.; Milwaukee King at Bradford, 11 a.m.; Indian Trail at Burlington (Beaumont Field), 11 a.m.; Central at Tremper, 11:30 a.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at Burlington Invite (Browns Lake GC), 9 a.m. Girls soccer—St. Joseph at Waterford, 10 a.m.; Bradford at New Berlin Eisenhower, 5 p.m.; Oregon at Tremper, 6 p.m. Softball—Central at Kaukauna Triangular, 9 a.m.; Bradford at Cedarburg Triangular, 10 a.m.

