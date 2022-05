HS Calendar May 23

MONDAY

Baseball—Faith Christian at Christian Life (Carthage), 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), 7 p.m. Girls lacrosse—Mukwonago at Kenosha (Jaskwhich Stadium), 6 p.m. Girls soccer—Central at St. Joseph (Anderson Park/Troha Field), 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Racine Lutheran (Pritchard Park), 6:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Central and Wilmot at WIAA Division-1 subsectional (Mukwonago), 8:30 a.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at WIA Division-1 subsectional (Tremper), 9 a.m.; St. Joseph at WIAA Division-2 subsectional (The Prairie School, Wind Point), 9 a.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central at WIAA Division-1 regional (Union Grove), 3:30 p.m.; Wilmot at WIAA Division-1 regional (Mukwonago), 3:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at WIAA Division-2 regional (Greendale Martin Luther), 3:30 p.m.; St. Joseph and Christian Life at WIAA Division-3 regional (Palmyra-Eagle), 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Racine Horlick at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Park (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Oregon, 5 p.m. Boys golf—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot at WIAA Division-1 regional (Bristol Oaks CC), 10 a.m.; St. Joseph and Christian Life at WIAA Division-3 regional (Delbrook GC, Delavan), 9 a.m. Girls lacrosse—University School at Kenosha (Jaskwhich Stadium), 7 p.m. Girls soccer—Indian Trail at Racine Park (Pritchard Park), 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Tremper, 5 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Bradford, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Racine Case at Central in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal (Sorensen Fields, Paddock Lake), 4:30 p.m.; Cedar Grove Belgium at Shoreland Lutheran in WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at South Milwaukee in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal, 5 p.m.; St. Joseph at Horicon in WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal, 5 p.m.; Franklin at Wilmot in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Central at Union Grove, 4 p.m.; Bradford at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Park at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran at WIAA Division-2 regional (Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course), 9 a.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph (Anderson Park/Troha Field), 4:30 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Bradford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at WIAA Division-1 sectional (Tremper), 9:15 a.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Racine Horlick at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Park (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Heritage Christian at Christian Life in WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Central at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Tremper-South Milwaukee winner at Indian Trail in WIAA Division-1 regional final, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case-Central winner at Bradford in WIAA Division-1 regional final (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Franklin-Wilmot winner at Oak Creek in WIAA Division-1 regional final (Oak Creek East MS), 5 p.m.; Cedar Grove-Belgium-Shoreland Lutheran winner vs. Whitefish Bay Dominican-Dodgeland/Hustisford winner in WIAA Division-3 regional final, TBD; St. Joseph-Horicon winner vs. Randolph-Waterloo winner in WIAA Division-4 regional final, TBD. Boys tennis—Central and Wilmot at WIAA Division-1 sectional (Brookfield Central), 8:30 a.m.; St. Joseph at WIAA Division-2 sectional (Pleasant Valley Tennis and Fitness Club, Jackson), 9 a.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central at WIAA Division-1 sectional (South Milwaukee), 4 p.m.; Wilmot at WIAA Division-1 sectional (West Allis Hale), 4 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at WIAA Division-2 sectional (Waupun), 4 p.m.; St. Joseph and Christian Life at WIAA Division-3 sectional (Cambridge), 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—St. Joseph at Burlington (Beaumont Field), 4:30 p.m.; Muskego at Central, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Wilmot vs. Kimberly (Sunset Park West, Elkhorn), 10 a.m.

