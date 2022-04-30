HS Calendar May 3

TUESDAY

Baseball—Franklin at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek (Oak Creek MS), 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Delavan-Darien (Delavan Veterans Park), 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), 4:30 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Major-Meet (Twin Lakes CC), 1 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 2:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Wanaki GC, Menomonee Falls), 3 p.m. Girls soccer—Tremper at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Oak Creek at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Racine Case, 4 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph (Indian Trail), 4 p.m.; Elkhorn at Central, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Franklin at Bradford, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Wilmot at Union Grove Invite, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Central at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Wilmot, 5 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Germantown, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Cudahy at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Antioch (Ill.) at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine's (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Tremper at Central, 6:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Waukegan (Ill.), 6:45 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine's (Roosevelt Park), 4:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Racine Park at Tremper, 4 p.m.; Central at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; St. Joseph at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.; Bradford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper, Central and Wilmot at Trojan Invitational (Ameche Field), 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Franklin at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek (Oak Creek East MS), 4:30 p.m.; Central at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Indian Trail at Waukesha Invite (Morningstar GC), 8 a.m.; Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Brighton Dale Links), 9 a.m.; Tremper at Beloit Invite (Krueger Haskell GC), noon. Girls lacrosse—Indian Trail at Waukesha West, 7:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Bradford vs. Union Grove at New Berlin West, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at St. Joseph (Anderson Park/Troha Field), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Whitnall at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Horlick (Douglas Park), 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Waukesha North (William Oliver Youth Sports Complex), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Burlington Catholic Central (Congress St. Field), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Williams Bay, 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 1 p.m.; Central at Mukwonago Quad, 1 p.m.; Bradford at Wauwatosa West, 4 p.m. Track and field—St. Joseph at Greendale Martin Luther Invite, 3 p.m.; Central at Burlington Invite, 4 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Fox Valley Lutheran Invite, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Central at Waukesha West, 10:30 a.m.; Milwaukee King at Tremper, DH, 11 a.m.; St. Joseph at Indian Trail, 1 p.m. Boys golf—Central and St. Joseph at Ashenfelter Invite (Riverside GC, Janesville), 8 a.m. Girls soccer—Tremper at Waunakee, 11 a.m. Softball—Wilmot at Poynette Quad, 9 a.m.; St. Joseph at Chilton Invite, 9 a.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 9 a.m. Track and field—Bradford and Indian Trail at Hartland Arrowhead Invite, 3:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0