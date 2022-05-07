HS Calendar May 9

MONDAY

Baseball—Elkhorn at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph (Carthage), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Central at Kohler (Blackwolf Run GC), 9 a.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at SEC Mini-Meets (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant, and Meadowbrook CC, Racine), 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Midwest Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Grant Park GC, South Milwaukee), 1:10 p.m.; Wilmot at Big Foot Invite, noon; Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Racine CC), 4 p.m. Girls soccer—Tremper at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at SWCHA (Lisbon Oaks Park, Sussex), 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Lake Country Lutheran, 5:45 p.m.; Lakeside Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Oak Creek at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Tremper, DH, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick (Douglas Park), 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Central (Sorensen Fields, Paddock Lake), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Burlington Catholic Central (Congress St. Field), 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph (Kenosha CC), 4 p.m.; Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Central, 4:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Park at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at St. John's NM Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine St. Catherine's (Horlick Field), 7 p.m. Boys golf—Central and Wilmot at SLC Major-Meet (Delbrook GC, Delavan), 1 p.m. Girls soccer—Bradford at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Park at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Central at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Bradford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Case at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine St. Catherine's (Roosevelt Park), 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Heritage Christian/Living Word Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Village Club (Franklin), 4 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick, 4 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's/Lutheran at St. Joseph (Indian Trail), 4 p.m.; Racine Park at Bradford, 4:30 p.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life at Kenosha County Outdoor Meet (Bradford Stadium), 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Indian Trail at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Park (Horlick Field), 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Delavan-Darien (Delavan Veterans Park), 4:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Girls lacrosse—Kenosha at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran (Pershing Field), 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph (Anderson Park/Troha Field), 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m. Softball—St. Francis at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4 p.m.; Bradford at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Johnsburg (Ill.) at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Milwaukee Marquette at Indian Trail, 3:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case, 4 p.m.; Bradford at Oak Creek, 4:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Park at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's at Shoreland Lutheran (Carthage), 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Whitefish Bay Dominican (Aaron Field, Milwaukee), 4:30 p.m.; St. John's NW Military Academy at Christian Life (Simmons Field), 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet (Brighton Dale Links), 9 a.m.; Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at SEC Mini-Meet (Johnson Park GC, Racine), 1:30 p.m. Girls soccer—Central at Racine Park (Pritchard Park), 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee School or Arts at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. Softball—Indian Trail at Bradford (Bullen MS), 4:30 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Racine St. Catherine's at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph (UW-Parkside), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Milwaukee King (Garden Homes School), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Central and Wilmot at SLC Tournament (Elkhorn), 1:30 p.m. Oak Creek at Tremper, 4 p.m.; Indian Trail at Racine Park (Racine Case), 4 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Bradford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Mukwonago at Central, 4:30 p.m. Boys golf—Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life at Kenosha County Invite (Brighton Dale Links), 8 a.m.; Bradford, Indian Trail and St. Joseph at Racine Horlick Rebel Invite (Meadowbrook CC, Racine), 8:30 a.m. Girls lacrosse—Indian Trail at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m. Girls soccer—University Lake at St. Joseph (Anderson Park/Troha Field), 4:30 p.m.; Christian Life at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5 p.m.; The Prairie School at Bradford, 6:30 p.m. Softball—New Berlin Eisenhower at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Central (Sorensen Fields, Paddock Lake), 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Case, 4:30 p.m.; Heritage Christian/Living Word Lutheran at Christian Life (CYC Park), 4:30 p.m. Boys tennis—Indian Trail at Oak Creek, 3:30 p.m. Track and field—Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at SEC Meet (Oak Creek), 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Central at Tremper, 9:30 a.m.; Wilmot at Warren (Ill.) Triangular, 10 a.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran (Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee), DH, 11 a.m. Girls soccer—Mequon Homestead at Bradford, 11 a.m. Softball—Wilmot vs. Bradford, Wilmot vs. South Milwaukee, Bradford vs. South Milwaukee at Bradford Triangular (Bullen MS), 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Central at Chippewa Falls (Casper Park), 11 a.m. Boys tennis—Tremper at Sheboygan North Invite, 9 a.m.; St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Tournament (The Prairie School Wind Point), 9 a.m.; Central and Wilmot at SLC Tournament (Elkhorn), 9 a.m.

