HS Calendar
HS Calendar

TUESDAY

Football—Wilmot at Central, 7 p.m. Girls golf—Central’s Katelyn Walker and Kylie Walker in WIAA Division-1 State Tournament (Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course, Kohler), 8:30 a.m. Boys soccer—Burlington at Wilmot, 6 p.m.; Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m. Girls swimming—Tremper at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Indian Trail (YMCA Callahan Branch), 4:30 p.m. Boys volleyball—Bradford at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m. Girls volleyball—Williams Bay at Christian Life, 6:15 p.m.; Indian Trail at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Tremper at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Central, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

