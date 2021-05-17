Rat Terrier | Male | 2 years | 10 lbs | Adoption Fee $425 Requirements: None Hudson is a loving... View on PetFinder
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
An 18-year-old man was shot to death early Friday, with Kenosha Police investigating the death as a homicide.
Kenosha Police have announced two more arrests in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kenosha early Friday.
A motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the 6300 block of 52nd Street was a father of eight and a mechanic who enjoye…
Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old are in custody, alleged to have been armed when gunfire exploded on a residential Kenosha street Monday a…
Kenosha police quickly responding to a call of a large fight reportedly involving weapons outside Lincoln Park near Lincoln Middle School arre…
A suspect is in custody for a robbery at a Walgreens pharmacy Monday night.
A Carthage College student was charged with possession of child pornography Wednesday.
Paul and Marisa Maggio, owners of Starry Nights organic farm on Highway KD in Wheatland, are welcoming people to stay with them and experience…
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
