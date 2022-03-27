Hwy 50 corridor in Paddock Lake poised for growth

The Highway 50 corridor as it extends from Bristol through Paddock Lake is poised for growth.

A Kwik Trip, Culver’s, Scooter’s Coffee, Dunkin’ donut shop and another assisted living center are on the horizon in Paddock Lake. And, a clothing retailer – which would be the first west of I-94 in Kenosha County — has reportedly been rooting around for a site.

“There is a possibility that a big box may site either here in Paddock Lake or just south of us in Salem Lakes,” said Paddock Lake Administrator Tim Popanda. “We’re happy that business is attracted to Paddock Lake. It improves the quality of life for our residents. That is the whole goal here.”

Development will also increase the tax base. It is anticipated the projects already underway or set to begin in 2022 will increase the value of Paddock Lake by $10 to $12 million. Popanda said the resulting increase in sanitary sewer and municipal water users will also help decrease fees for existing residents.

Likewise, a big box retailer with an emphasis on rural living needs, is reportedly looking at land in Bristol.

“The retail follows the rooftops,” said S.R. Mills, chief executive officer of Bear Real Estate Group (BREG).

BREG has been the major player in development of the Highway 50 corridor. In 2022, it will build on the successful completion of the first phase of the Whitetail Ridge mixed-use neighborhood at highways 50 and F, which added 50 senior apartment homes, 10 townhomes and 27 single-family homes to Paddock Lake.

“The project is fully leased and filled a significant need for senior and workforce housing,” said Mills. “The development of Whitetail Ridge was an important catalyst for the extension of public water main which has provided for further economic development opportunities for the Village of Paddock Lake.”

The rental units are fully leased and all the single-family lots sold within a two-year time period.

“The pace of sales and construction confirmed the need and demand for new single family homes in western Kenosha County,” Mills said. “The average sales price for new homes in Whitetail Ridge exceeded $425,000.”

The following BREG projects are moving ahead in 2022:

Whitetail Ridge Phase II — Village of Paddock LakeThe second Phase of Whitetail Ridge was developed by BREG in 2021 and consists of 55 home sites. The neighborhood is served with full public utilities and a future public park. Approximately 25% of the sites are either sold or under construction.

Lakeland Station —

Village of Paddock LakeBREG broke ground in the Fall of 2021 with a commercial development located at highways 50 and 83. The project includes a Kwik Trip Convenience Store, a Culver’s restaurant and an assisted-living residential facility. The project also includes significant improvements to Highway 83 including new traffic signalization to serve the traffic needs.

Bristol Commons —

Village of BristolBristol Commons is a mixed-residential neighborhood in the Village of Bristol. The development includes 7 single-family home sites, 40 senior cottages and an 8-unit family townhome. The residences are located along 130th Avenue, south of Highway 50 and will be available in the Spring of 2022.

Duck Pond —

Village of Paddock LakeIn 2021 BREG was granted approvals from the Village of Paddock Lake for an estate-style residential subdivision on Highway K. The neighborhood will include 13 home sites ranging in size from 3-10 acres. Site development is scheduled for Spring 2022 with lot delivery in August.

The $12 million reconstruction of Highway 50 through downtown Paddock Lake is expected to make the are even more attractive to developers.

The final design has been completed and the project will be let to bid on June 14, 2022. Construction of temporary crossovers is expected to begin in September, 2022. Construction will take place from March 2023 through November 2023.

The reconstruction of the 1.4-mile stretch of highway will include: the replacement of pavement and curb and gutter; on-road bike lanes; the extension of sidewalk on the east and west end of the project area; improved pedestrian crossings; new monotube traffic signals at the intersection with Highway 83/75; turn lane improvements; replacement of retaining walls.

