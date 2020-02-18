Ice castle a favorite spot for romantic couples on Valentine's Day

TOWN OF GENEVA — Love was in the air.
The ice castle became a favorite romantic getaway on Valentine’s Day, as couples took their turns Feb. 14 visiting the frozen outdoor funhouse for some chilly holiday fun.
Tom and Karen Zhuckkahosee, one of many couples who spent Valentine’s Day at the Geneva National Resort attraction, said they are celebrating 24 years of marriage this summer.
The nighttime attraction with colored lights alongside Lake Como proved the perfect setting for a unique Valentine’s Day celebration.
Karen Zhuckkahosee said the ice castle was “beautiful and romantic.”
“It was the best day we could have thought of to come here and spend this special day together,” she said. “We will cherish this evening together.”
The ice castle, which opened to the public Jan. 31, treats visitors to frozen slides, tunnels, fountains and other interactive features. Admission for adults is $17 to $21.
The attraction, run by the company Ice Castles LLC, is expected to remain open as long as weather allows.
Madison residents John Antomiewicz and Kelsey Schweitzer, who also had the idea of visiting the ice castle for Valentine’s Day, have been a couple for about three years and are getting married in November.
They said they wanted to see the ice castle last winter when it was at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva, but they could not get tickets fast enough.
This year, Schweitzer acted fast to get tickets, and the couple got their chance to make it a Valentine’s Day getaway.
“I feel like it is a place that you could come if you have been together for a while, or if it is a first date,” she said.
When the Madison couple saw the ice castle’s colored lights and fountains under a dark Wisconsin sky, they knew they had made the right choice for the holiday.
“We’re outside. It is cool with some nice lights,” Antomiewicz said. “And that is everything she likes.”
The ice castle has drawn thousands of visitors so far this winter, and it has been especially popular with children.
On Valentine’s Day, however, the attraction was particularly popular with couples.
Stephen Pichelman and Aly Pawlak came from Racine for their holiday together, and in addition to trying a new restaurant, they couple made a romantic stop at the ice castle.
“It just happened to be a good time and day for us to try to come out here,” Pichelman said. “And it gave us something to do for Valentine’s Day.”
Whitewater residents Jose Santiago and Jennifer Muersch, who have been dating for 13 years, decided to make the ice castle a new thing to enjoy together.
Muersch described the holiday experience as “magical.”
“We are always up for trying out new spots, and this was the new spot of the area this year,” she said. “It is better, in my eyes, to come during the nighttime when it is lit up, because it is very beautiful.”
Santiago likewise marveled at the attraction’s visual impact as he sipped hot cocoa and cider.
“It is nice to be outside in the cold before spring comes in,” he said.
Other couples traveled from far away to enjoy their Valentine’s Day in the ice castle.
Eric and Molly Zeller made the trip from the western Wisconsin community of Cuba City to spend their holiday together in the frozen funhouse.
Molly Zeller said she especially enjoyed the view of Lake Como from the ice castle.
“It was nice to get away and have a good time,” Eric said. “Just being a couple, we’re together. And it is Valentine’s Day.”