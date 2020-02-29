Ice fishing derby nets many helping donate to charitable causes

NEW MUNSTER — By noon Saturday, Zach Drury, 28, had pulled some bluegill, crappie and a northern pike through the ice on Powers Lake.
He was hopeful one fish in particular — a bluegill nearly 9 inches long— would be a winner in the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 16th Annual Ice Fishing derby.
“It was pretty slick out there today,” Drury, of Antioch, Ill., said. “The weather was nice out though. The ice was 10 to 12 inches thick.”
Drury, his uncle Shayne Battisti, of Paddock Lake, and cousin Tim Battisti, of Pell Lake, were among those who started in the early morning hours on the ice before heading to the party at Bella Vita Banquet Hall in New Munster, the derby headquarters.
There, hundreds gathered throughout the day for food, drinks and raffles, all in support of variety of charitable and community organizations. Last year, the event attracted more than 800 people and more than 100 anglers.
Support many charitable causes
Bill Oudshoorn, 29, of Spring Grove, Ill., attended the event for the first time. He was joined by his father-in-law, John Groh, and Dan Beyers, of Twin Lakes. Like most to the people who arrived at derby headquarters before noon, they chose not to fish.
“We’re just here in support of good causes and to support local businesses,” Oudshoorn said.
Tavern league president Jennifer Collison, owner of Local Folks Restaurant and Pub in Slades Corners, said it is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds support a number of charitable causes and the league’s SafeRide program.
The entry fee of $10 included food, music by Stu the Piano Guy, and a chance to win one of hundreds of door prizes, including power augers, smokers and kayaks. Separate raffles were also be held for larger prize packages.
The following donations given by the Kenosha County Tavern League Saturday:
$10,000 to Vets Roll;
$5,000 to Westosha Head Start;
$9,000 ($1,500 each) to the Salem Lakes Fire Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Randall Fire Department, Paris Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department;
$1,000 to the Priceless Pancakes student organization at Wilmot Union High School.
Mark Finnegan, from Vets Roll, said the donation will support the organization’s 11th Annual all-expense paid trip to Washington for veterans.
“It’s just so amazing that they commit so much to us every year,” Finnegan said of the Tavern League’s ongoing support. “It just means the world to us and to the veterans who make the trip.”
