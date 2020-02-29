Ice fishing derby nets many helping donate to charitable causes

NEW MUNSTER — By noon Saturday, Zach Drury, 28, had pulled some bluegill, crappie and a northern pike through the ice on Powers Lake.

He was hopeful one fish in particular — a bluegill nearly 9 inches long— would be a winner in the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 16th Annual Ice Fishing derby.

“It was pretty slick out there today,” Drury, of Antioch, Ill., said. “The weather was nice out though. The ice was 10 to 12 inches thick.”

Drury, his uncle Shayne Battisti, of Paddock Lake, and cousin Tim Battisti, of Pell Lake, were among those who started in the early morning hours on the ice before heading to the party at Bella Vita Banquet Hall in New Munster, the derby headquarters.

There, hundreds gathered throughout the day for food, drinks and raffles, all in support of variety of charitable and community organizations. Last year, the event attracted more than 800 people and more than 100 anglers.

Support many charitable causes

Bill Oudshoorn, 29, of Spring Grove, Ill., attended the event for the first time. He was joined by his father-in-law, John Groh, and Dan Beyers, of Twin Lakes. Like most to the people who arrived at derby headquarters before noon, they chose not to fish.