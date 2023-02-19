The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds ice anglers that it’s time to remove their permanent ice shanties from Wisconsin’s waters.

The deadlines to remove permanent ice shanties, or those that are not removed daily, on inland and boundary waters are:

Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters by Monday, Feb. 20

Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by March 1

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 5

Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by March 15

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 19

Portable ice shanties can still be used after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.

Owners having difficulty removing their shanty should seek help from local fishing clubs, vendors and other anglers.

The removal deadlines are to ensure shanties are removed and to avoid the additional costs and hazards of shanties breaking through the ice.

The DNR reminds ice anglers that no ice is ever 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so anglers should check with local fishing clubs and bait shops for current ice conditions.