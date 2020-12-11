Illinois budget numbers disturbing

The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who probably never imagined the public-health crisis he would confront after becoming this state’s chief executive.

As it continues to devastate the state, the coronavirus is exacerbating its severe financial woes while at the same time distracting public attention from the fallout of its bad habit of spending far more money than it has available.

To cover a massive shortfall, Pritzker announced last week that the state will borrow another $2 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility. That’s on top of borrowing $1.2 billion from the fund in June.

The Fed’s fund, which will expire at the end of the year, was established to help states and municipalities address financial needs in the event they are unable to borrow in the traditional market.

The fact that Illinois is the only entity to take advantage of this option is just one indication of the state’s dire financial condition.

The additional $2 billion in borrowing is intended to cover shortfalls in revenue.