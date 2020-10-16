Illinois state's attorney files response in Rittenhouse case

“These arguments are improper and a red herring,” the brief states. “The Illinois arrest citation had nothing to do with the governor’s grant of extradition nor is it relevant to the limited hearing on this matter.”

In their filing with the court, Rittenhouse’s lawyers claimed extraditing him would violate his Fourth Amendment right “to be free from arrest and detention without probable cause because there is video evidence showing without a shadow of a doubt Rittenhouse’s actions were self-defense.”

The brief on the defendant’s behalf also states their client would be denied due process because the charges “are politically motivated.” His 14th Amendment right would be violated because Rittenhouse would be jailed as an adult — in Wisconsin, 17-year-olds can be charged as adults — “subjecting him to a legion of hazards.”

The state, in its response Friday, wrote that applying federal case law is one place where the Rittenhouse lawyers’ case falls short. One case cited by the defense in its brief deals with an international extradition, which isn’t applicable in this case, the state wrote.