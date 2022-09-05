In position for prominence

GREEN BAY — Sammy Watkins started training camp on the non-football injury list, had only a handful of attention-grabbing moments in practice and didn’t play a single preseason game snap, apparently because the Green Bay Packers were already certain that he’d not only be on their roster to start the regular season, but certain he’d be a key player for the offense.

Much of the attention was focused on the team’s three rookie wideouts this summer — Romeo Doubs, the fourth-round pick who was the star of camp; Christian Watson, the second-round pick who battled back from offseason knee surgery that landed him on the physically unable to perform list; and Samori Toure, the seventh-round pick whose late push earned him a spot on the 53-man roster. But now that the regular season is here, it’s clear that Watkins will be near the top of the receiver rotation, along with veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

No less authority than Aaron Rodgers says so.

That means when the Packers’ season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings kicks off and Rodgers and the offense trot onto the Speed Series S5-M synthetic turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Watkins will be on the field if they open in a three-receiver set.

“We’ve got to play our best 11 ... We can't wait around (on the rookie receivers) once the season starts,” Rodgers explained last week, before players had four days off for the long Labor Day weekend.

“We'll work these guys in in spots where they feel most comfortable, but the way that Sammy plays, he deserves to be in the first group in. The way Cobby's played in camp, he deserves to be in the first group in. And the way Allen's played when he's healthy, he deserves to be in the first group.

“So those are guys I'm sure we're going to go with. We'll work in ‘87’ (Doubs) and ‘9’ (Watson) to start, and go from there.”

When the Packers signed Watkins to a one-year, $1.85 million prove-it deal this spring, they guaranteed him only $350,000 of that contract — his signing bonus. In the high-stakes NFL, that’s pocket change, so it was hardly enough of an investment to guarantee Watkins a roster spot.

Clearly, though, the Packers and Rodgers saw plenty from Watkins in two mandatory minicamp practices in June and roughly two dozen training-camp practices to believe he can resurrect his career and be productive in their offense.

“That’s been fun to watch,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Watkins’ development midway through camp. “You can see him, every day, show up and he takes the next step, he takes the next step. I’m really excited about Sammy.”

According to Stenavich and Rodgers, Watkins had his best practices during the team’s joint sessions with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 16 and 17.

“I’ll tell you what, ever since the first Saints’ practice, Sammy has been a different player,” Rodgers said last week. “He’s been super reliable, and every practice, (he’s) made a bunch of plays.”

He’ll have to do that in the games to prove that he is capable of both helping the Packers and erasing the disappointments of his earlier career stops. Watkins was candid about not living up to expectations as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and about panicking at the start of camp about a here-we-go-again hamstring injury.

He's also been truthful about not wanting to let Rodgers down and has said he believes that head coach Matt LaFleur and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable can unlock his ability after both coaching him elsewhere.

Surely, the Packers hope he’s right. Watkins has managed just 116 receptions for 1,488 yards and six touchdowns over the past three seasons — totals that are all fewer than the 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns that All-Pro receiver Davante Adams put up during the 2021 season alone before being traded to Las Vegas.

Watkins’ two best seasons in recent years were in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams and LaFleur as offensive coordinator (39 receptions for 593 yards and eight touchdowns) and in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs (52 receptions for 673 yards and three TDs).

Last year with the Baltimore Ravens, Watkins finished the season with career lows in receptions (27) and receiving yards (394).

Now, it’s up to Watkins to prove not only that he still has plenty left, but that he’s deserving of the playing time and pass-catching opportunities Rodgers envisions for him.

“Every day as a wideout, you’re looking to not be on that screen messing up or doing something you shouldn’t be doing. I think that’s what’s going to bring the best out of me is his standard, what he wants out of us,” Watkins said of Rodgers.

“If I can continue to be scared going into practice, making sure I do the right things, I think my game, my level of play will be even better. Because he’s like a coach/player. How he wants things is how he wants things. And that’s how you should do it.

“I feel like I’ve stacked good days on top of good days, but at the same time, I’m not there. And in my mind, I have to put myself down a little bit to where, ‘Hey, man, yeah, everything’s going the way the coaches want it and you’ve earned a spot,’ but at the same time, I can’t get complacent. I’ve still got to be humble. I’ve still got to understand that I’m-not-there mentally.

“Yeah, I can go out there and catch a ton of balls, but it’s not about that. It’s about doing the little things and the details the right way to where, if a critical situation comes up, I’m going to do it right and make that play … the way Aaron Rodgers and the coaches coach (it).”