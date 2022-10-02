Inaugural Rustic Road Brewing Company Lakeside Oktoberfest draws crowd Downtown

Beer, pretzels, food trucks and a sunny October day drew plenty of area residents to Kenosha's lakeside for Rustic Road Brewerys inaugural Oktoberfest held Downtown at Celebration Place in HarborPark.

The festival was also held Thursday through Sunday with family-friendly events., music, food and more. Admission for the event was free throughout.

One of Rustic Road's owners, Greg York, said the inspiration came from the New Glarus Octoberfest.

"They shut down the whole downtown, everyone comes in and storefronts move tables out, and it's just a beautiful (and) fun event," York said. "They do it over a few days just like this. I started talking with Mike, my business partner, back in January, as we were thinking about the year during our annual planning, and it just took a life of its own."

On tap at the event were brews from Rustic Road, Public Craft Brewing Co. and Kenosha Brewing Company. Food offered at the event included brats and 1.5 lb. pretzels sold inside the beer tent. Cap'n Mike's Galley Kitchen, Rockittacos Cut Stone, Mr. Wings and Rustic Road Brewing Co. serving food around the area.

"I think people are just loving it," York said. "The weather's gorgeous, the music is fabulous (and) I haven't seen anybody frowning."

Alison Voss, who lives nearby, had visited the previous night and came over after check out Saturday's Kenosha HarborMarket vendors.

"It's great," Voss said. "We're just stopping by quickly and we're going to get a pretzel. We were at the farmer's market, and it's super close, so we could do both."

Morgan Taylor, Jimmy Chaudoin and Parker Johnson found the event on Facebook and came by early Saturday to enjoy the event peacefully.

"I was looking at events, and I found out about it on Facebook events. I saw Rustic Road was hosting an event, so I sent them (Taylor and Chaudoin) that," Johnson said. "And I really love Rustic Road."

Taylor obtained one of the inaugural steins at the event, which was on of several aluminum pint cups offered at the event.

"It's a cool stein," Taylor said. "I really like Rustic Road so I'm really happy to have this."

Sunday's lineup of entertainment included live music from The Beer Men from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Indigo Canyon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., an Oktoberfest dog costumer contest at 12:30 p.m., a stein hoisting contest at 2 p.m. and a cornhole tournament 4 p.m.