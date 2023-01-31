Inconsistent offense on an individual level is taking a toll on UW

The offensive limitations of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team were on full display over the weekend as the Badgers continued to plummet in the Big Ten standings.

Coach Greg Gard's squad came out flat at home Saturday against Illinois, going 6 of 33 over the first 20 minutes as the teams combined for the lowest-scoring first half of the Big Ten season.

Save for a 15-2 second-half run ignited by sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn, things didn't go much better after the break with the Badgers finishing the night 33.3% from the field as they picked up their sixth loss in the last seven games.

Hepburn finished with a team-high 15 points despite going scoreless in the first half against the Illini after scoring three points in UW's loss at Maryland on Wednesday, and Gard said he's encouraged the sophomore to keep shooting.

"That's what I told him at halftime," Gard said, "and then even when he came out once in the first half, I said, 'You know, you've gotten good looks, keep knocking 'em down.'

"Even in the second half, he was over by me once, and I said, 'Hey, you're a really good player. If it's a good one, keep letting it fly.'"

Gard acknowledged the challenges Hepburn has been facing with the one-year anniversary of the death of close friend Vincent Burns while also stressing Hepburn's importance to UW's offense.

"It was good to see him get the lid off in the second half," Gard said. "That's the Chucky that we all know and the Chucky that we need going forward."

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Hepburn is tied with forward Steven Crowl for the team total points lead with 246, with each averaging 12.3 per game and trailing only forward Tyler Wahl, who's averaging 12.6 points per game after missing three games with an ankle injury.

That trio has accounted for 57.2% of the team's scoring this season, with freshman Connor Essegian the only other player on the roster averaging double figures at 10.5 points per game.

Essegian was held to three points on Saturday after scoring in double figures the previous five games, capped by a career-high 19 points in the loss to the Terrapins.

"His ability to move without the ball makes us a different team when he's in gear," Gard said Wednesday night after the Badgers dropped their second game in three nights. "And we've got to continue to help guys understand that that's a good weapon to have. Other guys can do that as well."

Crowl, a 7-foot junior, has proven to be another valuable weapon for the Badgers. Except he has fallen into an offensive funk.

"I've been struggling in the first half of some games and turned it on in the second half," Crowl said after scoring 21 in a win over Penn State on Jan. 17 at home. "I wanted to be more aggressive in the first half."

Crowl has failed to score 10 points or more in three of his last five games after averaging 17.1 points over his previous seven outings.

"He's bigger, stronger," Gard said of Crowl's growth from last season on Jan. 17. "He's more physical in the paint and he embraces the physical contact, and I think he's getting to a point where he's demanding the ball.

"We're running a lot of stuff through him there down the stretch and trying to touch him in different situations. Between him and Tyler, two pretty good post players to play through, and he's converting at a high rate, which is good to see, (but) we've got to get his free throw percentage up."

Gard pointed to his team's performance at the free throw line as an area in need of improvement on multiple occasions. UW is shooting 66.3% from the line this season, which ranks 318th nationally. The Badgers are a Big Ten-worst 59.7% in conference play.

"Yeah, you got to shoot at the free throw line," Gard said after UW fell at Northwestern on Jan. 23, "and 9 of 16 is unacceptable."

Averaging their fewest points in a decade, the Badgers will need someone to step up and provide additional scoring if they want to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since 1998.

Max Klesmit, a transfer from Wofford, is averaging 7.1 points per game after scoring 12 in his return from a head injury that cost him two games.

Klesmit has scored in double figures in five games. He scored a season-high 13 points on Dec. 3, 2022 in a win over in-state rival Marquette.

"The experience comes in a lot of formats, but obviously the box score is one thing," Gard said after the victory, "but his leadership and poise, and those things that can permeate to the other guys, because he's been in a lot of those situations in his career already. That's where his leadership can step up and help other guys when they're struggling."

Jordan Davis is averaging 6.1 points per game and was removed from the starting lineup after 16 games in favor of Essegian, but was reinserted due to Klesmit's injury. His 15 points against Northwestern were a career high, and the fourth time he scored in double figures this season.

While he had his own motivation, his teammates also took notice of his improved performance.

"His confidence is up," Wahl said Jan. 23. "He's taking the right shots. He's playing hard defense and he's making winning plays for us that give us a chance to win."

Gard has deployed junior forward Carter Gilmore 20 times and is scoring 3.4 points in 20.1 minutes per game. Markus Ilver, Isaac Lindsey and Kamari McGee have all played in 16 games but are playing 6.9 minutes or less per game and are a combined 22 for 78 (28.2%) from the floor.

The production needs to improve if the Badgers are going to turn their season back around.