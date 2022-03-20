Infrastructure, housing, I-94 corridor development all surge in Somers

The Village of Somers has continued to focus its investment into old and new infrastructure.

The Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center continues to make great progress. The Archives Center is nearing completion and is a piece of architecture unlike anything in the world. Bike trails and walking trails will soon start to take shape. Once completed it will be an asset that the entire region will enjoy.

In the Sheridan Road corridor, the Village completed relaying water mains from Sixth Place to 17th Street. At the same time, all side streets were repaved.

In this same corridor, our sewer lining project began in 2021 and will be completed in 2022. The village also completed the rehabilitation of three lift stations along Sheridan Road.

In 2021, the Village completed sewer and water infrastructure in the I-94 corridor between Hwy. E and Hwy. 142. By this summer, a new water transfer station and lift station will come online. This $14.5 million project was driven by the Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center and has already spurred economic activity in this area.

I-94 corridor growth

The Village’s I-94 corridor is also beginning to take shape. In 2021, the Board approved Phase I of Becknell Industrial’s warehousing/industrial project. Phase I includes a 795,000 square foot building on 50 acres. Phase II would include two additional buildings, that would add an additional 900,000 square feet.

The Board also approved HSA Acquisitions’ warehousing/industrial project. This project will include one building on 65 acres that is expandable up to 905,000 square feet. Both projects expect to break ground this spring. Kwik Trip’s 13,000 square foot travel center and convenience store is nearing completion and they hope to open for business this summer.

The first ever project in the Somers/Paris growth area was recently approved. Flint Development has been granted conditional approval of three warehouse/industrial buildings totaling 1.8 million square feet on the west side of I-94. Both the Town of Paris and Village of Somers worked cooperatively to bring this approval to fruition.

Somers Market Center continues to be a great success. A new multi-tenant building anchored by Taco Bell recently received occupancy and is open for business. The new Dunkin Donuts and Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken stores should also open in 2022. In April, the Plan Commission will review plans to add a Chipotle to Somers Market Center. These stores will only serve to strengthen an already successful Tax Increment Finance District.

House projects

On the housing front, several projects that were approved in 2020 and 2021, will begin to take steps forward.

The Savannah at Pike Creek multi-family development located on Hwy. L and Hwy. 1 will break ground soon. This unique project will feature 338 units of single-story apartments and a large clubhouse building with both indoor and outdoor pools.

Diamond Estates was approved by the Board in 2021. This project located on Lake Michigan will be home to 68 market rate multi-family units.

Somersville located on Hwy. E and Hwy. EA was conditionally approved by the Board in 2021. The Village and developer are in the final stages of completing their development agreement. This project will be home to a mix of duplexes, townhomes, and apartments. Somersville will also include a large clubhouse with a pool, game room, and fitness room. With all these developments the Board has stressed the importance of quality and livability.

The biggest challenge on the development side continues to be the creation of new single-family housing. The cost of materials, land, infrastructure, and labor remain a major barrier to affordable owner-occupied neighborhoods. The Village remains committed to trying to find innovative ways to bring quality owner-occupied housing to Somers.

The Board has also been committed to providing public safety. Over the past year, the Board has authorized additional sheriff’s deputies through our contract with Kenosha County and have added an additional full-time firefighter/EMS position.

Jason J. Peters is administrator for the Village of Somers.

