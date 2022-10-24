Innovation awards go to local companies

Two Kenosha companies were presented with 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards at the Memorial Union in Madison this past week.

The ceremony recognized the state’s most innovative products and services from eight industry categories. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of 19 statewide experts with backgrounds in business sectors such as technology, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education and government.

“The Wisconsin Innovation Awards seek to celebrate and inspire innovation and highlight the creative spirit from the state’s leading public, private and nonprofit sectors,” said Matt Younkle, co-founder of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards and Pythonic Corporation. “We want to congratulate all finalists and winners and look forward to encouraging an even greater environment of innovation in the year to come.”

Led by a steering committee of business, community and entrepreneurial leaders, the program is designed to encourage an even greater environment of innovation by bringing innovators together from various business sectors (e.g. tech, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education, government), and from throughout the state of Wisconsin.

SoFresh, Inc., of Kenosha won a 2022 Innovation Award in the agriculture category.

SoFresh manufactures materials that keep food fresh longer for producers, retailers, shippers and consumers. Their patent pending technology stops spoilage of popular foods consumed every day including bread, cheese, berries and fresh-cut produce. “SoFresh’s active packaging wraps food in an atmosphere of natural food extracts, a mold-inhibiting vapor, that extends product travel life, shelf life and consumption time at home,” the Innovation Award judges noted.

For more information on the Kenosha company, visit online at http://www.sofresh.com

The People’s Choice Award went to Errund Inc. of Kenosha.

The judges noted: “Errund provides a one stop, affordable, and highly automated online system for cleaning companies to handle all their operations. They provide Software as a Service (SaaS) for service/cleaning companies to handle all their operations: booking, scheduling, billing, recruiting, payroll, HR and marketing.”

For more on the local company, visit https://www.errund.com/.

The Wisconsin Innovation Awards ceremony was presented by Wipfli. Supporting sponsors include American Family Insurance, Exact Sciences, Green Clock, JP Cullen, Madison Gas & Electric, Neider & Boucher, Perkins Coie, Wisconsin Union, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Additional support provided by Alliant Energy, BioForward, Eppstein Uhen Architects, First Business Bank, gener8tor, HealthX Ventures, Indeavor, Innovate Network, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, and Madison Area Technical College.