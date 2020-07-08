Is China to blame for shows of laborers?

Tonight “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough as Nails” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBS), a new competition series pitting laborers from various trades in feats of skill. Teams include farmers and miners, cops and firefighters, extolled here as America’s “toughest.” If this doesn’t attract pickup truck commercials, nothing will!

Over the past two decades, cable TV has been filled with docuseries about dangerous occupations like logging and fishing. These shows seem to grow in proportion to the percent of the population employed in desk-bound jobs where the most dangerous risks involve eyestrain and coffee spills.

Tonight’s other highlightsThe displacement of American workers and the radical renovation of the Chinese economy are just two subjects discussed in the special “China: Power and Prosperity — PBS NewsHour Presents “ (9 p.m., check local listings). “Power” also looks at the adversarial stance toward China taken by the Trump administration and China’s moves to assert its form of political authoritarianism over Hong Kong. China has a long memory of Western intervention, dating back to before the opium wars that ended with Britain’s acquisition of Hong Kong. We may perceive Hong Kong as a bastion of freedom. The Chinese may see it as a source of wounded pride that has been festering for centuries.