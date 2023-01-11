 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isaiah David Varnell

Isaiah David Varnell

Isaiah David Varnell, 32, of Kenosha, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine (2nd+), possession of THC (2nd+), false imprisonment, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), and resisting or obstructing an officer.

