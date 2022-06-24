Islands of Brilliance brings workshop to Kenosha

Islands of Brilliance, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit, is bringing its workshop for neurodiverse individuals to Kenosha on Tuesday.

The workshop, which will be held at 4601 Sheridan Rd., will include "Natterdays," which is a storytelling workshop, "Doodle Lounge," which is an opportunity for participants to draw and create artwork, and "Smactivities," which is a project that allows students to construct objects, such as their favorite cartoon characters, according to Mark Fairbanks, co-founder of Islands of Brilliance.

"And then we wrap everything up by doing what we would call a gallery walk," Fairbanks said. "So each student will be able to present the different things that they created at each of those different activities."

Siblings and parents are encouraged to participate along with individuals who attend the workshop. The program is designed for ages eight and older and registration is available both in advance and the day of the event.

"The kids love it, because it's an opportunity to use their imagination and their creative skills to build something," Fairbanks said. "(And) there's been friends made."

The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost per participant is $12.50 and registration is available at islandsofbrilliance.com.

Islands of Brilliance uses art and design as an intervention tool to teach students technical skills as well as helping them learn and practice social, emotional and communication skills.

The workshop coming to Kenosha is part of a mobile program called Sandbox@, which will also make stops in Sheboygan, Green Bay, Duluth and Sherman Phoenix. This is the first year the mobile workshop is being implemented.

