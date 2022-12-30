Jacob Andrew Walters, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into a …
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins.
An 89-year-old female resident of a Kenosha assisted-living facility and memory care center was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19.
A statement from Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care said an investigation into the death of an 89-year-old resident who died from …
A strong game plan, two turnovers and superior "want-to" powered the Badgers defense's performance in Jim Leonhard's last game on the Wisconsin sidelines.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course.
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is investigating a death at an assisted living facility.
Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured earlier this week by U.S. Marshals, local authorities a…
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
SOMERS — Common sense tells us that the person closest to the basketball hoops, spatially that is, perhaps has the best chance to put the ball…
