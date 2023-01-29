James and Lorene Lawrence of Kenosha mark their 75th wedding anniversary

James and Lorene Lawrence of Kenosha marked their 75th wedding anniversary on Jan. 24.

James Lawrence met Lorene Lawson at a dance in Oakridge, Tenn., in 1947. They were married on Jan. 24, 1948, in Rossville, Ga.

They moved to Kenosha in 1949.

They have six children: Sherry De Bold (Jerry), of Louisiana Mo.; George Lawrence (Kristy), of Eagleville, Tenn.; Jim Ray Lawrence (Penny), of Culleoka, Tenn.; the late Alan Lawrence, who passed away in November of 2019; Kathryn Holman (Donnie), of Kenosha; and Rhonda Moore (Kenny), of Kenosha. They have 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

James retired from American Motors in 1985. Lorene worked at Southern Colony and Brookside Nursing Home.

They are members of Kenosha Christian Fellowship Church. They enjoy bluegrass. country and gospel music, going to the Golden Corral with their friends, and spending time with their family.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Treating each other with respect and having faith in God.