James and Patricia Moldenauer mark 65th wedding anniversary

James and Patricia Moldenauer of Kenosha marked their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13, with a family diner at Casa Capri.

James Herman Moldenauer met Patricia Marie Federmeyer in a carpool to Warwick TV in Zion, Ill. They were married on Aug. 10, 1957, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 70 years.

They have two children: Curtis James Moldenauer and Deborah (Nutter) Moldenauer, of Milwaukee; and Kathryn Ann (Moldenauer) and Gregory Allen Hetrick, of Pleasant Prairie. They have five grandchildren.

James worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, retiring in 1996. Patricia worked for Coopers (Jockey), JC Penney, and Oliver’s Bakery, retiring in 1991. She is formerly treasurer for the National Association of Federal Employees, Kenosha Chapter 1436.

They now belong to New Life East (Fridens) Church. James spent 42 years in the Army, and belongs to many military organizations. He is currently vice president. of the National Association of Federal Employees.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Honoring our marriage vows and enjoying family, friends, and faith in the Lord, also being honest and helpful with each other.